BooXkeeping Expands to St. Louis, Missouri, with New Franchisee Eugene Wells

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo. — BooXkeeping is expanding its reach to St. Louis, Missouri. Spearheading this growth is local entrepreneur Eugene Wells, who is set to bring much-needed financial record-keeping solutions to small businesses in the Greater St. Louis area.

BooXkeeping focuses solely on bookkeeping rather than tax preparation, ensuring that business owners have accurate, up-to-date financial records to make informed decisions year-round. Wells, a seasoned business owner with firsthand experience managing finances, saw an opportunity to help other entrepreneurs navigate the complexities of bookkeeping.

“The BooXkeeping opportunity came up through a contact who believed it was a great fit for my background,” said Wells. “Since I had experience handling my own books, I understood the challenges involved and saw this as an exciting way to support other entrepreneurs.”

Bookkeeping is often one of the most neglected aspects of running a small business, leading to financial mismanagement and unnecessary stress. Wells aims to change that by offering services like monthly reporting, catch-up bookkeeping, and digital bookkeeping transitions to help businesses stay financially organized.

“Bookkeeping challenges are widespread,” Wells said. “I’ve had countless conversations where business owners say, ‘I wish I had someone to help with this.’ My goal is to be that resource and help them get their financial records in order before it’s too late.”

With an official launch planned for early April, Wells is focused on finalizing his marketing strategy and assembling a team that shares his vision. Looking ahead, he hopes to establish BooXkeeping as a household name in St. Louis.

Through his dedication to service, accessibility, and collaboration, Wells is set to make a meaningful impact on the small business community in St. Louis. His BooXkeeping franchise will provide financial support, ensuring that local entrepreneurs have the tools they need to thrive.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion to the Greater St. Louis area and beyond excited to welcome Eugene as a franchisee,” said Max Emma, founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. “The market in St. Louis has a great demand for these services, and we do not doubt that Eugene will be able to provide the highest quality of this much-needed service to his community.”

SOURCE BooXkeeping

###

