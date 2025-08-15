FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Presents Record Number of Awards at 15th Annual Outside Sales Summit

Franchisor Celebrates Landmark Year, Recognizing Over 400 Sales Professionals

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, TX — FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world’s leading custom sign and visual solutions franchisor with more than 780 FASTSIGNSⓇ centers worldwide, hosted its 15th annual Outside Sales Summit August 7-9 in St. Louis, Missouri. The event hosted over 640 participants, including franchisees, sales professionals, corporate staff and exhibitors.

"Our 15th Outside Sales Summit in St. Louis was a landmark event, where we had the honor of recognizing a record number of sales professionals for their outstanding achievements," said Jim Howe, president of FASTSIGNS. "The energy was further amplified by our interactive Vendor Show and a highly successful inaugural Vendor Showcase from the mainstage, setting a new benchmark for success and propelling us into a period of exciting growth."

With the theme “Ticket to Success”, the FASTSIGNS 2025 Outside Sales Summit celebrated the network’s sales achievements between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, and added three new awards: The Double Platinum Award, The Triple Platinum Award and The Titanium Award. At the awards event, 400 Outside Sales Professionals were recognized, including:

2 Titanium Sales Award winners for sales exceeding $4 million

1 Triple Platinum Sales Award winner for sales between $3 to $4 million

9 Double Platinum Sales Award winners for sales between $2 to $3 million

47 Platinum Sales Award winners for sales between $1 million to $2 million

70 Gold Sales Award winners for sales between $700,000 to $999,999

78 Silver Sales Award winners for sales between $500,000 to $699,999

137 Bronze Sales Award winners for sales between $300,000 to $499,999

Krista Wilson from FASTSIGNS® of Baltimore, Maryland, and FASTSIGNS of Columbia, Maryland, was recognized as this year’s recipient of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award, marking the seventh year for this honor. With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes one Outside Sales Professional who best represents the concept and the spirit of the brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network.

Additional awards included The National Sales Achievement Award for the highest total sales, and 12 center employees received the Circle of Excellence Award, recognizing their daily commitment to the success and growth of their FASTSIGNS center. The Rookie of the Year Award was given to an individual with the highest total sales in their first full 12 months of employment, and The Rising Star Award honored an Outside Sales Professional promoted from within the center in 2023 or 2024 with the highest total sales in their first full 12 months in the role. An additional 43 individuals became Certified FASTSIGNS Sales Executives after completing an extensive Outside Sales Certification Program.

Featured speakers included newly appointed FASTSIGNS President Jim Howe; Vice President of Technology and Supply Chain for FASTSIGNS, Brian Boehm; CEO and Founder of Subtle Skills, Brian Galke; and American Ninja Warrior Competitor and an Award-Winning Entertainer for NBC, Alex Weber. Speakers also covered a variety of topics, including supercharging sales, efficient project management, unlocking revenue and more.

FASTSIGNS franchisees and their employees, vendors and FASTSIGNS International, Inc. corporate staff participated in the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback “Breakfast with a Purpose.” The team donated time and created hygiene kits for high school students in the area. This giveback event was also made possible by the generous support of the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback sponsors, including Contact USA, Epson, Grimco, Impact LED Signs, FASTSIGNS National Accounts, Retreva, SA-SO and Vision Engraving.

88 vendors participated in this year’s Outside Sales Summit. Diamond sponsors included Epson, Fellers, Grimco and Signs365; Gold sponsors included 3M and Mimaki; and Avery Dennison was a Silver sponsor. The Opening Night Networking Party was sponsored by Drake Industries.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans 780 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include

being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR’s highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2025 for the ninth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by

Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS®

###

Media Contact:

Jordyn Whitted

[email protected]

