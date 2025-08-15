Great Clips, Inc. Names Rob Goggins President and Chief Executive Officer

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // Great Clips today announced the promotion of Rob Goggins to President and Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Steve Hockett, who will retire at the end of 2025.

“We are excited to welcome Rob Goggins as the next CEO of Great Clips, Inc. to guide our future success and continue to grow our position as the world’s leading salon brand,” said Rhoda Olsen, Vice Chair of the Board for Great Clips, Inc.

Over the last seven years as President of Great Clips, Inc., Rob has overseen expansion, talent, learning and development, business intelligence and technology, operations, legal, finance, and marketing and communications. During that time, Rob has led a series of initiatives focused on integrating innovative technologies and enhancing operations to support franchisees, stylists and the customer experience. Prior to serving as President, Rob held a variety of leadership positions at Great Clips, Inc. including Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Development, and Vice President of Development.

“I would also like to thank and recognize Steve Hockett for his tremendous contributions not only as CEO but for his more than 35 years working across various aspects of our business to deliver strong results for our brand and franchisees,” continued Olsen. “Under Steve’s leadership, Great Clips generated 61 consecutive quarters of salon sales growth, helped our franchisees manage through and ultimately thrive following a global pandemic as well as extend our brand into culturally relevant partnerships such as the National Hockey League, College Football Playoff, and March Madness to connect with millions of consumers.”

Hockett began his Great Clips career as a franchisee in 1988 before being hired by Great Clips, Inc. in 1992 as a Marketing Manager and later serving as Regional Director and Vice President of Operations. After serving as president of FranChoice, Inc. and then Rapid Refill Corp., he rejoined Great Clips, Inc. in 2008 as Vice President of Operations and was named Chief Executive Officer in 2018.

Additionally, Kerry Bundy will be promoted from Vice President of Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary to Chief Legal Officer, reporting to Goggins. In addition to continuing to lead the legal, franchise administration, and compliance functions, Kerry will take on an expanded role in franchise industry government relations. Kerry previously worked for more than 20 years at the Faegre Drinker law firm, including serving on their management board.

