Spiced to Perfection: The Big Biscuit Brings Back Fan-Favorite Limited-Time Offerings

August 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KAN. — The countdown begins at The Big Biscuit® for the return of fall’s most anticipated duo. Beginning Wednesday, August 20th, Guests can enjoy the return of two beloved seasonal staples: Pumpkin Pancakes and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

For seven years running, pumpkin season has been a tradition for Big Biscuit fans, blending nostalgic fall flavors with the generous portions The Big Biscuit is known for. The Pumpkin Pancakes, packed with real pumpkin purée, fall spices, and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar, have consistently been one of The Big Biscuit's most requested limited-time offerings. And the momentum behind pumpkin season isn’t falling.

Leaning into the craze, The Big Biscuit brings back the crave-worthy Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. Made with smooth Guatemalan cold brew, the seasonal coffee beverage delivers bold pumpkin flavors topped with creamy vanilla cold foam and a sprinkle of nutmeg — the perfect complement to the flavor-packed Pumpkin Pancakes.

“Pumpkin season is more than an LTO for us; it's a highly anticipated tradition,” said Chad Offerdahl, President and Co-CEO at The Big Biscuit. “Our Guests look forward to these pancakes throughout the year, and once you’ve had a plate of Pumpkin Pancakes and a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, you’ll understand why we double down on pumpkin every year.”

Pumpkin Pancakes and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will be available at all Big Biscuit locations across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Arkansas through November 18th.

The Big Biscuit is offering live interview opportunities, including on-site demonstrations of both the Pumpkin Pancakes and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how these seasonal favorites are made.

