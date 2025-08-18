Big Flavor, Big Crowd: Try Wings Over’s ALL-NEW Tailgate and Family Bundles

August 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // When you are feeding a crowd, you need a meal that is easy to order, packed with flavor, and guaranteed to keep everyone happy. That is exactly what you get with the new Tailgate and Family Bundles from Wings Over. Whether you are planning a big game day party, a casual family dinner, or just want an excuse to share some amazing chicken with friends, these bundles deliver a combination of variety, quality, and value.

Tailgate Bundles: Perfect for Game Day

If you are hosting a watch party or gathering with friends, our Tailgate Bundles are a winning move. These crowd-pleasing packs give you a mix of bone-in wings and boneless wings, so there is something for every preference. You also get to choose multiple flavors for each style of chicken, making it easy to keep everyone at the table excited.

The 30 Piece Tailgate Bundle offers ten bone in wings and twenty boneless wings with two flavors each, while the 50 Piece Tailgate Bundle includes twenty bone in wings and thirty boneless wings with two flavors for each. Both options allow you to mix flavors from sweet and smoky to bold and spicy. Imagine serving a platter with Carolina Gold BBQ alongside Hot Lemon Pepper or pairing Honey BBQ with a flavorful dry rub like Garlic Parm. No matter which combination you pick, the result is the same – plates cleared and happy guests.

These bundles make hosting simple. Instead of stressing over cooking for a crowd, you can spend your time enjoying the game, catching up with friends, or celebrating a win.

Family Bundle: A Balanced Choice for Any Night

For smaller groups, the Family Bundle is a go-to option. This combo includes four tenders and twenty boneless wings. You can select one flavor for the tenders and two flavors for the boneless wings. It’s a smart option for busy weeknights when you want something quick and tasty without compromising on variety. Kids can enjoy the boneless wings, while the adults can dig into tenders loaded with bold flavor. Plus, there is room to customize so everyone gets exactly what they want.

Flavors for Every Craving

Wings Over offers a variety of sauces and dry rubs so you can customize your chicken just the way you like it. Whether you’re in the mood for something easy going like Honey Mustard or something with a little kick like Hot Lemon Pepper, there’s a flavor to satisfy every craving.

Mix and match to create the perfect combination for your meal.

Something for Everyone

Our bundles make it easy to satisfy all kinds of appetites. The mix of bone in wings, boneless wings, and tenders means there is always a fit for picky eaters, spice chasers, and everyone in between. We also offer wraps, salads, and grilled tenders at select locations for those looking for lighter choices.

This flexibility is what makes our new bundles so appealing. You’re not just ordering a single type of chicken; you are creating a spread that is tailored to your group.

The Perfect Pairings

Every great chicken dinner needs the right sides, and Wings Over has plenty to choose from. Fries are always a classic, but if you want something more indulgent, loaded fries bring the cheesy, savory goodness that pairs perfectly with wings. A Caesar salad can add a fresh element to the table, and finishing with a cookie is never a bad idea.

By combining a Tailgate Bundle or Family Bundle with a few favorite sides, you can turn any gathering into a full on feast.

Big Flavor, Zero Stress

The best part of ordering one of our new bundles is how simple it makes mealtime. You get plenty of food, the chance to mix and match flavors, and the ability to please everyone without hours in the kitchen. Whether you are feeding five people or fifteen, there is a bundle that will fit your needs and make you look like a hosting pro.

If you are ready to bring big flavor to your next event, order a Tailgate Bundle or Family Bundle from Wings Over today. Choose your favorite flavors, add the sides that make your meal complete, and get ready to dig into hot, crispy chicken that always delivers on taste.

From family nights at home to cheering with friends on game day, these bundles are built for moments worth savoring. So gather your crew, pick your flavors, and let Wings Over handle the rest.

SOURCE Wings Over

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.