Gong cha to Open at Atlantis Paradise Island

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gong cha will open its first Caribbean location at Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas. The opening marks a strategic hospitality partnership between two brands, introducing Gong cha’s signature bubble tea to one of the most iconic resort destinations.

Set to open adjacent to Shake Shack near the resort’s Royal Baths pool, Gong cha will serve Atlantis guests, offering its menu of premium teas brewed to exacting standards, and personalized with a wide range of flavors and toppings. The partnership comes as part of Atlantis’ broader renovation and reimagining, which includes new culinary experiences and elevated guest offerings.

“Gong cha shares many of our core values including leading with hospitality, creating uplifting experiences for guests, and a commitment to quality service and ingredients,” said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director, Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas. “We have many exciting dining additions planned this year and into 2026, and we are thrilled that Gong cha will be a part of the folio.”

As a direct partnership with the resort, the Gong cha Atlantis location will serve as a flagship in the Caribbean. The store is expected to introduce Gong cha to new audiences, while delivering on the brand’s commitment to high-quality, customizable beverages.

SOURCE Gong cha

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.