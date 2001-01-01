Gong cha franchise opportunity

The Global Leader in Bubble Tea Franchising

Gong cha stands out as an international franchise, bringing delicious bubble tea to our guests and helping our franchisees achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. We feature a franchise system proven in markets throughout the U.S. and around the world as well as a premium product guests just can't resist.

Bubble tea is positioned to be the next big thing in the beverage world, taking its rightful place among coffee and smoothies. Now is the time to get on board with the worldwide leader in bubble tea franchising--Gong cha.

Exceptional Franchise System

When you're searching for the next big franchise, look no further. Gong cha franchisees in the U.S. have already experienced $898,370 2019 U.S. Average Gross Revenue for the Top Quartile* and we're excited to take Gong cha even higher.

Premium Products

Our bubble tea raises the standards of the entire industry. We source the finest ingredients for you, so you never need to worry about finding suppliers, and deliver the best tea the world has to offer. Your stores will craft bubble tea drinks your guests will be eager to share all over social media.

600+ drink combinations ensure guests always have a new treat to try

Seasonal menus help draw in guests throughout the entire year

Fresh ingredients make Gong cha stand out from our competitors

"Gong cha is the best bubble tea brand out there because of the quality of ingredients we use. We brew our tea and make our bubbles fresh in our stores every four hours. Our customers truly appreciate this when they walk into our stores and smell the aroma of our fresh tea."

Anchal Lamba, U.S. Master Franchisee

Fast-Growing Segment

Bubble tea is becoming hugely popular with younger crowds, especially the lucrative Millennial and Gen Z demographic groups. These influential consumers are fueling the global rise of this delicious, customizable treat. Gong cha is positioned to be the biggest name in the bubble tea game.

"I've seen firsthand the popularity of bubble tea grow over time. Our customers are diverse, and the popularity of bubble tea is especially evident with college students, young adults and even professionals."

Anchal Lamba, U.S. Master Franchisee

Global Support Network

With Gong cha, you'll receive training and support from the entire team of Gong cha bubble tea masters. From our U.S. headquarters in Boston all the way to our corporate headquarters in Taiwan, we're here to help you get the most from your Gong cha franchise experience.

Master Your Market Today

If you have the experience and drive to put bubble tea on your map, we're excited to speak with you.

Get in touch with Gong cha today to start your journey toward bubble tea mastery.

*Represents average Gross Revenue of top performing quartile of U.S. Gong cha stores for 2019. The top quartile consists of 15 of 57 Gong cha stores that were opened before or at the beginning of calendar year 2019 and reported Gross Revenue for all 12 months of 2019. Within the top quartile, 4 of 15 (29%) attained or surpassed the average. Refer to the 2020 Gong cha Franchise Disclosure Document (Master Franchise Program) for more information. Some outlets have earned this amount. Your individual results may differ. There is no assurance you'll earn as much.



The information in this proposal does not constitute an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document. Certain states require that we register the franchise disclosure document in those states. We will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the franchise disclosure document to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law.