Facility Brings a Shared Workspace Option to Local Entrepreneurs and Businesses

FREDERICK, MD, August 19, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Venture X® has opened a new location in Frederick, Maryland adjacent to the Frederick Crossing shopping plaza. The space is owned by multi-unit operator Richie Parsons who, with his wife Charissa Parsons, will begin welcoming members the first week of September 2025. A grand opening celebration will take place Thursday, September 18, 2025.

"This space was designed to be more than just a place to work — it's a hub for Frederick's growing community of innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals," said Richie Parsons. "Every detail, from our interiors to our amenities, was created to inspire productivity and foster meaningful connections. We're thrilled to offer a workspace that reflects this vibrant community and the people who make it thrive."

Venture X Frederick is the first tenant to occupy the second floor of the Guilford Drive building. It features private offices and meeting rooms, including a large training room that can accommodate up to 25 people and be configured in an executive style. The building also has ample free parking, offering accessibility and convenience to members and their clients alike.

Amenities align perfectly with the needs of Frederick's booming tech industry. The meeting rooms feature digital whiteboards and TV monitors for virtual meetings. Exciting innovations include soundproof privacy booths for one or two people, which enable members to meet quietly or make private phone calls.

Venture X in Frederick also incorporates elements of the city's culture and heritage. Interior designers matched the vintage "Frederick Red" color of the high-quality bricks produced by Frederick Brick Works, a company established in 1891, which were used in many area buildings. Venture X also features a ceiling design that reflects onto the floor, an homage to Frederick's landmark Carroll Creek.

"Venture X Frederick is an exciting addition to Frederick County. Local entrepreneurs, startups, and remote workers have access to a space to collaborate," Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. "Flexible workspaces encourage innovation, support small businesses, and attract new talent to the area. Venture X's investment underscores the momentum of our local economy and the growing opportunities for those who live and work in our community."

The Parsons have a long and successful relationship with Venture X. They co-founded Flex Ventures, LLC in 2019 to develop and operate multiple Venture X franchise locations. Richie is a founding member of Venture X's Franchise Advisory Council and serves as President of the Global Workspace Association, which has been the cornerstone of innovation, support, and leadership in the flexible office space industry for over 35 years.

Venture X Frederick is conveniently located between downtown and nearby suburban areas, offering a hassle-free commute closer to home. With signage visible from Interstate 70 and proximity to Frederick Crossing, which boasts several major retailers and nearby dining options, it's perfectly situated for the busy professional seeking a more balanced life.

