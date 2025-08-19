Fall for Pumpkin and Pot Roast at Perkins American Food Co.

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Perkins American Food Co. is bringing gourd vibes to its menu with the launch of its new limited time offerings starting September 3. Guests can enjoy new Pumpkin Spice Coffee along with the return of fan favorites Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffin® and Pumpkin Pie. Additionally, Perkins is serving up its ultra comforting Pot Roast in both traditional and innovative ways.

"As the seasons shift, guests look for warmth and familiarity, and this fall, we’re delivering exactly that through a menu designed to satisfy both hearts and palates,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Marketing for Perkins American Food Co. “Our Classic Pot Roast is taking center stage, embodying the timeless comfort our brand is known for, while new innovations such as Loaded Pot Roast Totchos, offer a fresh, craveable twist on tradition. We are also providing guests a new beverage to enjoy morning or night. Plus, our Pumpkin Spice Coffee provides a cozy vibe, perfect for any time of day.”

Ultimate Comfort Food

Cooler weather evokes comfort eating, and Pot Roast is at the forefront. With a variety of homestyle dishes and warm hospitality, Perkins emphasizes nostalgic flavors with both traditional and remixed offerings.

NEW! BBQ Pot Roast Burger: Perkins dresses an Angus beef patty with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, onion tanglers, and tender, braised pot roast that’s topped with a BBQ sauce all on a brioche bun. Comes with a side of fries.

NEW! Loaded Pot Roast Totchos: Whether you’re sharing or indulging, this table favorite is loaded with BBQ-sauced beef pot roast, tater tots, shredded American cheese, Cheddar cheese sauce and topped with diced tomatoes and jalapenos.

NEW! Pot Roast Breakfast Skillet: A steaming skillet of breakfast potatoes, topped with pull-apart tender pot roast, scrambled eggs, diced peppers and onions, and American cheese.

Classic Pot Roast: Tender chunks of braised beef, sweet green peas, tender carrots, onions, and a hearty beef gravy. Served with two dinner sides.

Pot Roast Melt: Tender braised beef, grilled red onions, and melted cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread.

Donut Skip the Bakery

Perkins bakers are busy rolling out seasonal favorites. The Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffin® is making its return to the bakery case along with the fall staple Pumpkin Pie. Be sure to order your whole pies for Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, and other special occasions, or grab a slice to enjoy by yourself.

Additionally, Perkins is reintroducing donuts with both new flavors and returning favorites. Choose between the Original Glazed, Wildberry Pie and Apple Fritter donuts or better yet, treat yourself and take advantage of their Buy 3, Get 1 Free offer. Level up your donut game by indulging in the Apple Fritter à la mode, a warm apple fritter topped with vanilla ice cream.

Want to savor the Perks of good taste? Join the Perkins e-Club and receive 20% off your next visit just for signing up for the program. Plus, receive other exclusive offers sent directly to your inbox.

