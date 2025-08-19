JINYA Ramen Bar to Debut at The Wharf in Washington, D.C.

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Real ramen culture is making waves in the nation’s capital as JINYA Ramen Bar prepares to open its newest location in The Wharf. The new restaurant will feature a spacious patio for waterfront dining.

To celebrate its debut location in the city on Aug. 20, JINYA will offer the first 100 guests a free bowl of ramen on their next visit, making it a can’t-miss event for local foodies and ramen enthusiasts.

“Washington, D.C. has welcomed us with open arms, and opening at The Wharf is an exciting next step,” said Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “This location puts us right at the heart of one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods and we’re proud to bring our bold, authentic ramen experience to even more people in the district.”

At JINYA, ramen is more than a meal — it’s an experience. Guests can indulge in slow-simmered, thick, flavorful broths perfectly paired with handcrafted noodles. Toppings like tender pork chashu, shrimp wonton and seasoned eggs add depth to every bowl, while small plates and craft beer selections complete the dining experience. With a commitment to authentic flavors and quality ingredients, JINYA brings an elevated take on traditional ramen. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is at the heart of every dish.

