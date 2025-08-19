Krystal’s Best Game Day Deals Are Here — Score Big with 8 Krystals for $9.99

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – This fall, Krystal is helping fans kick off tailgating season with crowd-pleasing flavors and unbeatable deals fit for a game day feast. The original home of the slider in the South is serving up crave-worthy wings, shareable spreads and its best values of the season — starting with 8 Krystals for just $9.99 — making it easy and affordable to feed a crew all football season long.

Tailgating is a time-honored Southern tradition, and Krystal’s value lineup delivers the flavor, variety and savings that keep fans fueled from the first whistle to the final score. The standard Sackful upcharge for adding two fries and two drinks applies to all bundles.

Krystal’s tailgating bundles:

8 Krystals for $9.99

Add 10 Wings for $12.99

Add 20 Nuggets for $9.99

Fans can also score exclusive online and app-only deals, making it easy to enjoy Krystal’s craveable flavors wherever they celebrate game day.

Additionally, the fall menu is getting a flavorful boost with Ranch Blasted Seasoning, powered by Hidden Valley®, adding a ranch-forward kick to wings, nuggets, and golden fries or tots for the ultimate game day upgrade.

“This fall, Krystal is leaning into the South’s passion for football and tailgating by combining flavor innovation with unbeatable value,” said Krystal’s Senior Director of Marketing, Kaitlin Stoehr. “From our Ranch Blasted snacks to bundles like the 8 Krystals for $9.99, Krystal makes it easy and affordable to feed your crew and satisfy every game day craving — whether fans are heading to the stadium or the sofa.”

The seasonal lineup also features classics like the Original Scrambler, along with newer fan favorites introduced over the past year that are here to stay:

Original Scrambler for $3.99: Start your tailgate right with bacon or sausage scramblers available in-store and online

The Patty Melt: A reimagined classic with a juicy beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onions and mayo between two slices of toasted white bread

Waffles: A fan-favorite twist on Krystal classics, with crispy waffles and savory fillings that hit the spot morning, noon, or night

Onion rings: Golden, crispy and perfect for sharing (or not)

In true Southern fashion, Krystal is teaming up with Dr Pepper for an SEC Championship Game sweepstakes. Beginning Sept. 29, guests who purchase a Dr Pepper through the Krystal app or online by Nov. 9 will be automatically entered for a chance to win. Guests must be signed into their account, with one entry per transaction. Full sweepstakes details will be announced closer to launch.

Krystal is ready to be the MVP of your football season, offering new flavors, fan-favorite classics and budget-friendly bundles.

© 2025 Krystal Restaurants LLC. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Krystal Restaurants LLC

