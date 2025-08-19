National Youth Sports Program Provider Latest New Opening

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, Texas -- Jump Start Sports® is announcing its newest location just west of Fort Worth, Jump Start Sports TexWest. The company will serve children of all skill levels in Parker County and surrounding communities with a variety of sports camps and programs starting on September 15th.

The company is owned and operated by Michael David “Mo” Morales, who has over 30 years of experience working with kids, teens, and families in roles such as head coach, pastor, professor, and U.S. Army Chaplain. Mo’s career has been defined by his commitment to service and leadership. From launching a collegiate swim program to coaching nationally ranked student-athletes to providing counsel for America’s servicemembers, there is no leadership role that Mo will shy away from.

“Jump Start Sports provided me with the perfect opportunity to combine everything I love – mentoring, coaching, leadership training, and community building – into one mission: to shape the next generation,” said Mo. “This isn’t a side gig or second act. This is the culmination of my life’s work and the beginning of something that I hope impacts families and communities for generations to come.”

Parker County and its surrounding communities are the prime location for Mo’s business. Home to over 200 preschools and daycares, over 300 after-school programs, and more than 270 sports venues, the area has plenty of sports-related infrastructure with many families looking for youth activities.

“We’re uniquely positioned to fill the need for local youth sports program providers, as we promise to offer not only on-field coaching, but also real-life mentorship,” said Mo. “Some of the most foundational lessons I’ve learned were shaped on fields, courts, and pool decks. Those experiences didn’t just impact my childhood; they’ve made me who I am today. That’s the kind of legacy I want to build for our community’s children through Jump Start Sports TexWest.”

Mo will employ a team of qualified teachers, capable of providing hands-on instruction with sports that include baseball and t-ball, basketball, cheerleading, soccer, tennis, and more. Mo is also excited to be one of the first to roll out Jump Start Sports’ newest offering, girls' flag football.

Jump Start Sports is committed to providing safe, inclusive sports programming that is both fun and enriching for children.

