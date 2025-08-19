Smalls Sliders® Serves Up Major Expansion in Georgia and South Carolina

Seasoned QSR Trio to Drop Five Cans Across Augusta and Columbia

August 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUGUSTA, GA.— Smalls Sliders, the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand rapidly growing across the country, has inked its latest development agreement across Georgia and South Carolina. Led by esteemed franchisees Madison Tuten, Doug Puryear, and Brian Smith, the deal will bring five of the brand’s signature Cans to Augusta, Georgia, and Columbia, South Carolina.

Tuten, Puryear, and Smith bring a combined 30 years of quick-service restaurant experience to the brand. The trio currently owns and operates 12 Surcheros Fresh Mex locations and credits their success to building strong teams and implementing systems that promote guest service and operational efficiency. They plan to leverage this experience to establish Smalls Sliders as the go-to spot for guests to slide thru and enjoy great food served with exceptional speed and service.

“We fell in love with Smalls Sliders the first time we tried it,” said Tuten. “The simplicity of the menu, the quality of the sliders, and the unique atmosphere the Can creates really stood out to us. We knew right away this was something special we wanted to be part of.”

The group plans to open all five Cans by 2028, with two debuting in 2026. As longtime business partners and proud residents of their shared hometown of Blackshear, Georgia, they look forward to bringing Smalls Sliders to new communities while creating local jobs and supporting neighborhood initiatives.

“Madison, Doug, and Brian have proven track records of building strong, community-focused businesses,” said Richard Leveille, Vice President of Franchise Development. “Their operational expertise and passion for the brand make them a perfect fit to grow Smalls Sliders in Georgia and South Carolina. Earlier this year, their Spartanburg, SC opening was a huge hit with consumers, underscoring the brand’s strong momentum and the tremendous potential of the South Carolina market.”

Smalls Sliders serves fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, seasoned waffle fries, and hand-spun milkshakes from its signature Smorange™-colored shipping containers, called "Cans." This deliberately simple menu, focused on quality and speed, has propelled the brand from its first location in 2019 to more than 375 Cans open or under development across 30 states, attracting premier multi-brand franchisees nationwide.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.com to learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

