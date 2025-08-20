Mountain Mike’s Pizza Debuts Location in Dixon, California

August 20, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Mountain Mike’s Pizza opening of its new location in Dixon, California. The landmark location is owned and operated by seasoned franchisee Gurjeet Singh, who has deep regional roots and a longtime partnership with the brand. Mountain Mike’s Pizza has delighted guests with “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®,” which Solano County locals and visitors can now enjoy at the new Dixon Mountain Mike’s.

“Having been part of the Mountain Mike’s family for many years, I’m proud to expand our footprint with the brand’s largest restaurant, right here in the heart of Solano County,” said Singh. “This restaurant is a true celebration of everything Mountain Mike’s stands for—community, quality and creating a welcoming space for families and friends to gather—and we’re excited to bring an even bigger pizza experience to the Dixon community.”

The spacious Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Dixon is the brand’s largest restaurant and features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere for which the brand is known. Boasting 14 big-screen televisions, the Dixon restaurant is bound to be a go-to destination for sports fans, no matter their preferred team. The Dixon restaurant also includes an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, weekday lunch buffet, domestic and craft beer on tap, a varied wine selection, kid’s arcade room with 25 games, three party rooms and complimentary Wi-Fi. There is something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s in Dixon, making it an ideal spot for guests of all ages, team parties, family get-togethers, office gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

One bite into a cheesy slice of pizza from Mountain Mike’s takes you back to childhood, providing a sense of nostalgia for when pizzas were handmade with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or its own in-house delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to ensure quality, freshness, flavor and value.

