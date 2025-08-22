Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Launches Community Giveback With GiftAMeal and Force4Good

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bobby’s Burgers By Bobby Flay is launching two new charitable programs that support schools, clubs, teams and members of the community through partnerships with GiftAMeal and Force4Good. Beyond delivering an Unbeatable Burger Experience, the brand is creating new ways to turn everyday dining into local support.

“Giving back starts close to home,” said Michael McGill, president of Bobby’s Burgers. “These programs allow our guests and neighbors the opportunity to provide direct support where they live. Bobby’s Burgers is proud to be able to give back to the amazing communities that support us.”

The brand is introducing the Force4Good fundraising program, where schools and student groups can schedule fundraisers at Bobby’s Burgers using the Bobby’s Burgers Fundraising Site. Once approved, organizations receive ready-to-use flyers, social posts, an event webpage, and reminders to promote their event. Twenty percent of sales from the fundraiser go directly back to the group — funding chess teams, field trips, STEM clubs, marching bands and more.

“At Force4Good, our mission is to make fundraising as easy and impactful as possible,” said Steven Cook, founder of Force4Good. “We’re proud to partner with Bobby’s Burgers to give local schools and community groups the tools they need to raise meaningful funds and make a lasting impact.”

Guests at Bobby’s Burgers in Charlotte, NC and Orem, UT can also use GiftAMeal to help provide meals to those in need within their communities. By simply scanning a QR code in-restaurant, taking a photo of their Bobby’s Burgers meal and sharing it on social media, the guests provide a meal to local food banks. This initiative directly supports the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte and the Utah Food Bank in Orem.

“Partnering with Bobby’s Burgers means we can make an even greater difference,” said Andrew Gantz, founder of GiftAMeal. “Together, we’ll help serve families in Charlotte and Orem while making it easy for guests to provide a meal to those in need.”

