Dickey’s Barbecue Grows with Ghost Kitchens for Convenience

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is embracing the future of food service with an expansion into ghost kitchens. The brand is leveraging delivery focused kitchens to meet growing consumer demand for convenience while continuing to serve its slow smoked meats and homestyle sides.

With more than 80 years of barbecue tradition, Dickey’s is pioneering innovation in the restaurant industry by strategically positioning ghost kitchens in urban markets where traditional dine in locations are less accessible. This model allows the brand to scale quickly, maximize efficiency, and introduce authentic Texas barbecue to new communities.

The pivot to ghost kitchens is part of Dickey’s broader strategy, which includes traditional brick and mortar restaurants, nontraditional venues, and international expansion.

Dickey’s ghost kitchen strategy has already fueled expansion across key metropolitan areas including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City.

“Whether it is a family gathering, a quick lunch, or a late night craving, Dickey’s ghost kitchens make it easier than ever to enjoy authentic Texas barbecue,” added Laura Rea Dickey.

As the restaurant landscape continues to evolve, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is proving that tradition and innovation can thrive side by side. By leaning into ghost kitchens, the brand is serving up more than just slow smoked meats. It is delivering the future of convenience dining.

SOURCE Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc

