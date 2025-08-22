Papa Murphy’s Turns Up the Heat with New Mike’s Hot Honey® Partnership and Bold Limited-Time Pizzas

August 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // VANCOUVER, Wash. — Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is kicking off the school year and football season with the ultimate flavor duo: zesty, smoky pepperoni paired with a bold punch of sweet-and-spicy heat. Starting August 25, guests can experience the bold flavor of the all-new Ultimate Pepperoni featuring Mike’s Hot Honey, available systemwide through October 26.

Three bold takes on pepperoni pizza, now paired with the sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey®, available for a limited time for $9.99 ($10.99 CA/$11.99 AK). Available in both large and family size, these craveable creations are perfect for sharing during busy fall evenings or game day get-togethers. Guests can “Go Bold” with the Ultimate Pepperoni made with traditional red sauce, two types of pepperoni, giant and shredded, and mozzarella cheese on their choice of thin or original crust. Or, “Go Bolder” with the Ultimate Pepperoni served with a cup of Mike’s Hot Honey® for that signature sweet heat. And for those craving an extra kick, go Boldest with Ultimate Pepperoni and Mike's Hot Honey - Extra Hot. Mike’s Hot Honey is drizzled on top after baking for maximum flavor impact, and additional cups are available for purchase as add-ons.

The partnership brings together two in-demand brands known for flavor innovation and quality. Mike’s Hot Honey has become a go-to topping in kitchens and restaurants nationwide, and Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake model gives guests the unique ability to bake their pizza right at home — now with a sweet and spicy kick that’s perfect for the season.

Building on the excitement, Papa Murphy’s is thrilled about the unique flavor combination and what it brings to guests this season.

“We wanted to give our guests a truly unique flavor experience,” said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing at Papa Murphy’s,” said Dallas Massey, senior vice president of marketing at Papa Murphy’s. “By combining two types of pepperoni with the bold, sweet heat of Mike’s Hot Honey®, we’re delivering a pizza that’s perfectly on trend and packed with flavor. Our guests are always looking for something new and exciting, and this partnership lets us give them a craveable, unforgettable taste that’s made for football season and back-to-school fun.”

For Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey, the collaboration is a natural fit.

“Papa Murphy's Take ‘n’ Bake pizza is truly the perfect vehicle for our product.” Kurtz said. “We always tell folks to drizzle on their pie just before eating. With this partnership, Papa Murphy's customers can bring home a fresh pie, bake it at home and hit the pie with a finishing, post-oven drizzle of Mike's Hot Honey from one of our dip cups. The combination of our honey with both giant and shredded pepperoni creates a delicious flavor profile that brings together sweetness, heat and savory notes on single pizza."

The Ultimate Pepperoni with Mike’s Hot Honey brings the heat in all the right ways — but only for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to try it before it’s gone on October 26.

