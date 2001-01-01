The largest Take 'N' Bake pizza franchise offers a unique opportunity!

Papa Murphy's is the largest Take-n-Bake pizza chain in the nation with over 1,100 stores open and $800 million in system-wide sales. We offer our customers the unique experience of customizing their favorite pizza creations then taken home to bake to perfection - hot out of the oven when they want it. Complete with a distinctive and mouthwatering aroma that brings families and friends together.

Since the early 80's we've offered a great value and a superior pizza to our customers and a simple, focused concept for our franchisees. Papa Murphy's take-n-bake concept provides a great franchise opportunity to entrepreneurs that understand pizza is a consumer favorite without the operational hassles of ovens or sit-down dining.

Products & Services

Papa Murphy's empowers its guests. Not only do they decide which fresh, high-quality ingredients top their pizza, customers have the pleasure of baking it right in their own ovens for a piping hot, delicious meal whenever they want. The dough is prepared daily in each store using high protein wheat flour. Each pizza features fresh ingredients, including 100% all-natural cheeses shredded daily, never frozen! Real meat toppings, with no fillers, include savory Canadian bacon and premium salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage and ground beef. Other toppings, including fresh Roma tomatoes, whole mushrooms, green peppers and onions, are sliced and diced daily.

It is the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of our franchisees that makes Papa Murphy's the innovative and customer-centered organization that it is. Without the hard work and dedication of our franchisees, we would not have been able to experience the growth and success that we have seen over the years.

Training & Support

Papa Murphy's offers extensive training for new franchise owners, including in-store skill training and structured virtual training classes available online.

Our experienced real estate team offers assistance with the store location process. Once a lease is signed, our design & construction team work closely with each owner during the build out process of the store.

The marketing department assists each owner to develop a high-impact grand opening plan and a national print advertising campaign along with continuous local store marketing.

On-going operational support is critical to our company's success so each franchise owner has the assurance that they have a Franchise Bu that is dedicated to ensuring they have all the tools and knowledge to operate their business to the best of their ability.

Why Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza?

Top 5 Benefits of a Papa Murphy's Pizza Franchise

Lower Initial Investment - the cost to open a Papa Murphy's pizza franchise is less than many comparable pizza industry competitors. With limited store hours, no ovens, and a proven franchisee training and support system, the Papa Murphy's concept offers simplicity in a typically operationally complicated industry. Reduced Labor and Minimal Space Requirements - since there is no in-store dining or cooking, our concept eliminates expensive labor and dining space. No Prior Restaurant Experience Required - the Papa Murphy's Pizza Franchise System provides all the information you need to operate this pizza business. Consumer Value and Appeal - Papa Murphy's is based on 5 fundamentals - quality, quantity, low price, fast/friendly service, and owner involvement.

Are You a Good Fit for Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza?

Some important criteria you need to meet in order to be considered as a franchise prospect are:

Commitment to being a hands-on owner/operator

Commitment to being a hands-on owner/operator Ability to obtain the necessary financing for the initial investment. The estimated cost to open a store is from $367k - $670k

Possess a minimum financial strength of $350,000 in net worth with liquid assets of $125,000

Papa Murphy's is more than 1,100 locations strong - and currently extending our franchise family in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas! Please complete the request form to receive more information about the Papa Murphy's franchise program.

This is not an offer to purchase a franchise. Offerings are made by Franchise Disclosure Document only.