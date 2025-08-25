Handel’s Ice Cream Opens First Kansas Location

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // Overland Park, KS — Handel’s Ice Cream is bringing its best tasting ingredients to the greater Kansas City area. The new scoop shop is set to open right near Oak Park Mall, with a grand opening celebration on Thursday, August 28, starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will have the opportunity to win Free Ice Cream for a Year*.

Brendan and Mindy Mauri, residents of Overland Park, are proud to be the franchisees bringing the Handel’s brand to Kansas. Brendan’s extensive experience includes more than 15 years in the restaurant industry, most recently serving as President of Rusty Taco, a fast casual taco chain. The couple is excited to bring their passion for food and service to the community.

“I am excited to take all that I’ve learned from so many amazing people I’ve worked with in the restaurant industry and apply it to opening our favorite ice cream shop, and best of all we get to share it with the Kansas City community,” said Brendan Mauri, Co-Owner of the Oak Park Mall Handel’s Ice Cream. “Having deep roots in Kansas City, we are honored to open the very first Handel’s in the state of Kansas.”

The location will have 48 flavors. All flavors are handcrafted at the Scoop Shop. The Scoop Shop will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Our family first discovered Handel’s when it opened in the Dallas area in 2019, and from the first time we tried it we were hooked,” said Mindy Mauri, Co-Owner of the Oak Park Mall Handel’s Ice Cream. “We tried the Monkey Business flavor and thought it was the best ice cream we had ever tasted, and we were amazed at how friendly the team was there. We are excited to bring that same spirit, and build strong connections in the Kansas City community by partnering with local schools and organizations for Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising activities.”

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.

