Handel's Ice Cream Opens Second Location in Santa Clarita, California

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // SANTA CLARITA, CA — Handel's Ice Cream opens its second location in Santa Clarita at the brand-new Sand Canyon Center. Guests can visit the new scoop shop where the grand opening kicks off Thursday, August 28 at 11 a.m. The first 30 guests, ages 18 and older, receive FREE ice cream for a year.* Additional guests will have the opportunity to spin the wheel for other Handel’s giveaways, including drawstring bags, cups, free cone cards and FREE ice cream for a year, while supplies last.

Husband-and-wife duo Scott and Vanessa Sonnenberg lead the Sand Canyon Handel’s, with Vanessa becoming one of the first female Mexican franchisees for the brand. The Sonnenberg's have donated and continue to support through sales at their first store in Stevenson Ranch to A Child’s Hope Foundation, which supports orphanages worldwide. In 2023, the couple raised $100,000 to build a playground for an orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico.

“We are thrilled to bring Handel’s Ice Cream to our community,” said Scott Sonnenberg, Co-owner of the Sand Canyon Handel’s Ice Cream. “Our family loves going out for ice cream, and we are excited to share the world’s best ice cream with our friends here in Santa Clarita.”

Vanessa Sonnenberg, Co-owner of the Sand Canyon Handel’s Ice Cream, added, “I grew up in Mexico, where ice cream options were limited to chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla. Handel’s offers 48 flavors daily, and I cannot wait to share these fresh and fun flavors with our guests.”

The location serves 48 flavors and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.

