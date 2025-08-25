Killer Burger Celebrates Opening of Newest Franchised Location in Bend, Oregon

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // PORTLAND, Ore -- Killer Burger today announced the opening of its newest Oregon location in Bend with franchise partner Cascade KB. The new restaurant opened on August 18th and marks the third Killer Burger opening for the franchisee group.

Following the success of Cascade KB’s first Killer Burger location in Salem, Oregon in April 2023, franchisee Dave Edwards and his team continue to demonstrate their commitment to the brand.

Dave Edwards and his team have deep restaurant industry expertise and are experienced restaurant franchisees, who in addition to their Killer Burger locations currently operate 25 Papa Johns stores.

“The success we’ve experienced with our two Killer Burger units has reinforced our confidence in the Killer Burger brand,” said Franchisee Dave Edwards. “We’re excited to bring this unique burger experience to new markets across the Pacific Northwest.”

SOURCE Killer Burger

###

