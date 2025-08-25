Robeks Launches Menu Upgrade with New Harmonious Bites

August 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES Robeks announced today the launch of Harmonious Bites, an all-new line of warm, handheld, ready-to-enjoy menu items. The launch marks the most significant food innovation in the brand’s 25-year history, expanding Robeks’ offerings beyond the blender and strengthening its commitment to nourishing today’s on-the-go lifestyle.

Starting Monday, August 25, guests can enjoy five flavorful items designed to perfectly complement Robeks’ smoothies and juices. From hearty comfort to lighter fare, Harmonious Bites are portable menu items ideal for fueling up post-workout, grabbing lunch in between meetings, or when guests are craving something satisfying.

Items include:

Impossible® Breakfast Sandwich ($6.49) — a savory plant-based twist on a morning classic featuring a perfectly toasted English muffin stacked with sharp cheddar cheese, fluffy egg white, and a hearty Impossible® sausage patty.

Margherita Pizzolo ($5.99) — a warm, handheld spin on a pizza favorite—this direct Italian import is made from artisan wheat crust folded and filled with melty mozzarella and rich tomato marinara.

Southwest Chicken Wrap ($6.99) — this satisfying wrap combines tender chicken, organic brown rice, black beans, and melted cheese in a soft flour tortilla.

Spinach & Egg Folded Flatbread ($5.99) — creamy spinach, whole egg, and savory cheese come together in a soft, lavash flatbread. Folded and toasted for a wholesome, feel-good bite.

Spinach & Feta Stuffed Pretzel ($5.99) —a soft, golden-baked pretzel stuffed with a delicious blend of spinach, tangy feta, gooey mozzarella, and savory herbs.

“Robeks fans have been asking for more convenient and better for you options, and we wanted to deliver without compromising on flavor,” said Mitch Baker, Robeks Vice-President of Marketing. “Our new food program offers a fresh way to enjoy Robeks, and early market tests delivered outstanding feedback and repeat purchases. We’re excited to see fans make Harmonious Bites part of their daily routine.”

Harmonious Bites joins an existing menu of premium toasts and acai bowls.

