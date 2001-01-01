Robeks Corporation Franchise Opportunity

Are You Robeks Ready? After almost 25 years we've earned a healthy portion of a growing açaí bowl, fresh juice and smoothie franchise market - which has grown to over $2 billion in annual sales. We know what works, and the kind of leaders that thrive in this fun, yet fast-paced environment. We're looking for difference makers as committed to their community as they are passionate about their portfolio. Ingredients For Success.

Great Tasting, Innovative Menu - Robeks features unique, great tasting smoothies, juices and bowls. This leads to a broader demographic appeal - not to mention a solid customer base of loyal, raving fans!

Growing Demand For Healthier Products - Our made-to-order smoothies, juices and bowls, enhanced with our proprietary line of enrichments, deliver the right carbohydrates, fiber, protein, vitamins, minerals and herbs to power up metabolism and overall wellness.

Something For Everyone - Robeks appeals to all age, gender and economic segments. People from all walks of life enjoy our products as a filling, delicious and healthy treat, meal replacement, snack or important part of their fitness routine.

Doing The Good Thing - At Robeks, we love what we do. And so will you. Communities see us as partners - not vendors. Families feel good about stopping in. We create products you can be proud to serve to them, and to your family.

Simple Operating System - Owning a Robeks location is full of built-in benefits. Locations are easy to open, and easier to operate than other concepts. And we guide you from contract signing through Grand Opening - and beyond.

Brand Awareness - While Robeks has its roots in Southern California, brand awareness is growing steadily nationwide. Robeks has also emerged as the premium smoothie, juice or bowl choice in many key markets on the East Coast.

- While Robeks has its roots in Southern California, brand awareness is growing steadily nationwide. Robeks has also emerged as the premium smoothie, juice or bowl choice in many key markets on the East Coast. Rapid Growth - The U.S. smoothie market earned more than $2 billion last year, up more than 80% in the last 5 years*. Many believe smoothies are where specialty coffee was 20 years ago. Marketing & Advertising Support The Robeks Marketing team consists of an experienced team to aid in planning & implementing marketing for your Robeks store. The team of local store marketers at your disposal for marketing resources and strategy works around the clock to ensure you are prepared for local advertising, event planning, sponsorships & fundraisers, digital & in-store creative, and in general, being visible in your community. Local store marketing is one of the most effective tools you have in your arsenal to build and maintain a strong business; Robeks Marketing provides the guidance and tools to do it. The marketing department consists of an experienced team to aid in planning & implementing marketing for your Robeks. We do all of this with the brand mission in mind, "Create Delicious Food That Makes People Happy!" Robeks works with you hand-in-hand to plan and execute your intricate local store marketing strategy including: Trade Area Assessment

Trade Area Assessment Local S.W.O.T. Analysis

Marketing Planning & Ongoing Assessment

Local Community Marketing & Digital Marketing

30-60-90 Day & Ongoing Planning

Grand Opening Planning & Event

Monthly Local Store Marketing Budgeting Site Selection & Restaurant Construction We offer site selection, design, construction support, store design and floor plans specifically designed for your space. Our Next-Gen store layout (can fit in less than 1,000 sq. ft.) is designed to make your Robeks more convenient, efficient and likely to deliver a meaningful return on investment! Purchasing Support We provide assistance in terms of purchasing, and vendor qualification. You'll be able to take advantage of our purchasing contracts, giving you access to our national buying power, via our long-term relationships with well-respected purveyors. Comprehensive Training Program This includes in-store training on systems & procedures, product knowledge, management, operations and guest service in a ten-day intensive program. Three more days of continued training and assessment are provided in the Los Angeles area. And our Operations Reps are with you in-store to ensure a smooth rollout week one! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.