Payroll Vault Expands Into Kansas City

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Payroll Vault announced today it has recently expanded in Kansas City with a local accountant/entrepreneur as its newest franchisee.

Entrepreneur Michael Tyll, whose family resides in Leavenworth, is an experienced public accountant in a range of financial services, such as tax law, investment taxes, wealth advising and employee benefit plan audits. As a strong customer-centric professional, he has earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in accounting at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth. His expertise provides him with a broader understanding of compliance and regulatory requirements for small to mid-size businesses.

“My goal is to serve this region by being a trusted payroll and workforce partner for small and mid-sized businesses,” said Tyll, whose franchise will serve the business community in Fort Leavenworth, Leavenworth, Lansing and Kansas City (Kansas). “I want to make life easier for business owners so they can focus on what they do best—growing their companies—while knowing their payroll is handled professionally and personally.”

“Payroll Vault helps small and medium-size businesses by tapping the expertise of entrepreneurial-minded financial services professionals,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand.

Tyll said owning a Payroll Vault franchise allows him to combine his expertise with a genuine desire to contribute–offering not just a service, but a relationship built on trust and local commitment.

“Payroll Vault focuses on personalized, local service,” Tyll said. “As someone with a background in public accounting and tax, I know how valuable it is for business owners to have a partner they can actually reach and rely on. Payroll Vault isn’t just a software platform; it’s a people-first approach to payroll.

As a new parent, Tyll added that he has a new perspective on balance, responsibility and what really matters.

“It’s also made me even more committed to building something meaningful here in the community—not just for clients, but for my family too.”

