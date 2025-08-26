Port of Subs® Doubles Down on Innovation with Launch of 2-Foot Desserts and Expanded Catering Solutions

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Port of Subs® is making a bold move in the catering category with the debut of its oversized 2-Foot Desserts and modernized catering boxes.

Known as the brand that first brought the legendary 2-foot sub to life, Port of Subs has become synonymous with big, shareable flavors made fresh to order. Now, the company is building on that legacy by introducing 2-foot desserts and redesigned catering boxes, reinforcing its position as the “Home of the 2-foot”.

The new catering lineup includes:

2-Foot Brownies, Cookies & Brookies – oversized, indulgent, and baked fresh to perfection, these desserts stretch an impressive two feet long. Whether it’s the rich, fudgy decadence of a brownie, the classic sweetness of a cookie, or the ultimate cookie and brownie brookie mash up, these treats elicit an undeniable wow factor. Perfect for parties, office celebrations, or gameday spreads, they’re made to share — and guaranteed to steal the spotlight at any gathering.

Reimagined Catering Boxes – Sleek, portable packaging for Port of Subs’ signature 2-foot subs, 6-foot party subs, and new desserts are being introduced to elevate the guest experience and simplify transport.

“These new products aren’t just bigger — they’re smarter,” said Meghan Capello, Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. “Port of Subs has always been the home of the 2-foot, and now we’re extending that tradition of big, fresh, and memorable food into desserts and catering packaging. Whether it’s an office lunch, a family milestone, or a community event, we want Port of Subs to be the brand that makes it unforgettable.”

