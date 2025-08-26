Slim Chickens Opens at Birmingham Arena

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // UNITED KINGDOM — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of its newest location in the Birmingham Arena. The opening is led by Boparan Restaurant Group.

Located within one of the UK’s largest and busiest indoor venues, the new restaurant brings Slim Chickens’ Southern-inspired offerings to a wide audience of sports fans and concertgoers alike. Whether grabbing a pre-show meal or post-game bite, fans can now enjoy quality food served with the hospitality Slim Chickens is known for.

Slim Chickens is known and loved for its hand-breaded, cooked-to-order tenders and passionate followers within its markets.

“We’re thrilled to bring Slim Chickens to the Birmingham Arena, a high-traffic venue that showcases the versatility and scalability of our brand in dynamic environments,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens.

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order fresh food and strong devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

“Working with Boparan Restaurant Group has been an incredible journey,” said Sam Rothschild, Chief International Officer at Slim Chickens. “They share our passion for authentic hospitality and quality food, and their commitment shines through in every new opening. We’re building something meaningful that resonates with the communities we serve across the UK, and we’re looking forward to growing Slim Chickens' shared vision for the future alongside them.”

