Tommy’s Express Breaks Ground in Grand Rapids

August 26, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express has broken ground on its newest location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located just south of Breton Village, this location is expected to open to the public in 2026.

This location will feature the signature Tommy’s Express building design and exclusive wash technology built for speed and convenience. Guests can watch through oversized bay windows as vehicles move along a dual-belt conveyor, receiving a full service in an average of just three minutes. Complimentary self-serve vacuums and mat washers are also available on-site.

With the Tommy’s Express app, guests can easily purchase and manage Unlimited Club Memberships for automatic entry through dedicated app lanes with license plate recognition.

SOURCE Tommy’s Express

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.