Cold Stone Creamery is Bringing a Carnival to Your Taste Buds this Fall

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Step right up and taste the magic of fall now at Cold Stone Creamery®! For a limited time, we are serving up a new whimsical flavor, Churro Ice Cream while bringing back a fan favorite, Honey Cornbread with Blackberry Jam Ice Cream. These two fall flavors will be available in stores nationwide starting August 27, 2025.

Making its grand debut, the Caramel Carnival Churro Creation™ is a sweet cinnamon-sugar delight that'll make you feel like you're strolling through your town's fall carnival. Made with Churro Ice Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, Caramel and Sugar Crystals, this new treat is certainly made to steal the show.

Come one, come all. Get ready for the return of Cornbread is My Jam Creation™ with Honey Cornbread with Blackberry Jam Ice Cream, Cornbread, Honey and Blueberries. This perfect combination of flavors will keep you coming back for more.

"Carnivals are all about fun, indulgence and unforgettable flavors, which is exactly what we've captured in this fall lineup" said Courtney Maxedon, VP of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "From churros to cornbread, these flavors will transport you straight to the fairgrounds."

Both flavors and Creations™ are available now through November 18, 2025, at all Cold Stone Creamery locations.

Promotional Flavors:

Churro Ice Cream

Honey Cornbread with Blackberry Jam Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Caramel Carnival Churro – Churro Ice Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, Caramel & Sugar Crystals

Cornbread is My Jam – Honey Cornbread with Blackberry Jam Ice Cream, Cornbread, Honey & Blueberries

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.