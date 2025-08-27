Payroll Vault Expands In New Mexico, Texas

August 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROSWELL, N.M. – Payroll Vault announced today it has recently expanded into New Mexico and Texas with a sales entrepreneur as its newest franchisee.

Betty Tuttle, whose family resides in Roswell and parts of Texas, is a sales leader with experience in helping companies grow in the western “triangle” that includes Roswell, as well as Lubbock, Texas, and Amarillo, Texas. Tuttle has served in leadership roles where she supported business development teams across multiple markets and mentored others in the healthcare industry. She has earned top-level national recognition by building strong relationships and delivering exceptional customer service, which has always been at the heart of her approach.

“Payroll Vault aligns with my values,” Tuttle said. “I was ready to take the leap into business ownership and build something meaningful for my family and future.”

“Payroll Vault serves as a partner for businesses, helping them navigate payroll, taxes and HR matters so they can focus on growing their business,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s President Joshua Kovacs.

As a parent, Tuttle added that she is building a better future for the business community at large and her family as well.

“I’m a proud mother of two, and this business is more than a career move—it’s a legacy I’m building for my family. My leadership style has always been people-first, and I place a strong value on customer service. I’m excited to bring that same heart-led approach into my Payroll Vault markets.”

