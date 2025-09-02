Assisted Living Locators Opens Oakland Location

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // OAKLAND, CA – Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Oakland location. The new location is owned and operated by local resident Michael Belles, who will serve communities throughout Oakland and the East Bay.

“Helping families find the right care for their loved ones is a responsibility I take to heart,” said Belles. “I understand the emotional and logistical challenges families face when navigating senior care. My mission is to be a trusted advocate who brings clarity, compassion, and personalized guidance to every client’s journey.”

Belles is a seasoned leader with a unique blend of technical expertise, business acumen, and heartfelt compassion for supporting families. A graduate of Kettering University in Electrical Engineering, he spent nearly two decades in the automotive electronics industry, leading engineering teams, driving product development, and earning multiple awards for innovation. His career took a personal turn when he owned and operated an adult board and care home, gaining firsthand insight into the needs of seniors and their families.

Assisted Living Locators of Oakland provides:

Personalized senior care assessments for safety, well-being, and quality of care

Guided tours and placement support for independent living, assisted living, memory care, and in-home care

Financial guidance to help families understand elder-care costs and resources

Emergency placement assistance for urgent care needs

Ongoing support from initial consultation through post-placement follow-up

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

