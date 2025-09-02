Big Whiskey’s Announces Limited Time Fall Menu

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Springfield, MO - Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar is turning up the excitement this football season with the launch of its limited-time GameOn Menu. Available now through the end of the season, this fan-focused collection of dishes and drinks brings bold flavors, shareable bites, and high-energy dishes straight from the stands to the table.

The GameOn Menu features several standout items, including Hot Honey Mozzarella Sticks and Cheeseburger Rolls for the ultimate appetizer lineup; Gridiron Glaze Wings tossed in a fiery candied jalapeño sauce; and a hearty entree like the Bacon Blitz Burger, designed to fuel fans through every touchdown and overtime. For value seekers, this menu also highlights a Pick Your Play Bundle, your choice of boneless wings or hand-breaded chicken tenders and fries for $10.99, perfect for grabbing a bit between plays.

To complement the food offerings, Big Whiskey's is serving up fan favorite Tito’s vodka-based cocktails and a selection of 22 oz. domestic drafts for just $5 on game days. Cool off this season with The Water Boy or Lime Smash, the perfect pick-me-up for fans, because cheering is thirsty work.

“With GameOn, we’re bringing the best tailgate traditions straight from the stands to the table,” said Austin Herschend, CEO of Big Whiskey’s. “From bold bites to ice-cold drinks, Big Whiskey’s is bringing that game day energy fans love, without missing a single play.”

The GameOn menu is now available at participating Big Whiskey's locations. Fans can also continue participating in the Pick’em Program, where loyalty members predict football outcomes each weekend for rewards on their next visit—making Big Whiskey’s a destination for both great food and season-long fun.

