Bold, Sweet, and Back for Fall: MOOYAH’s Hot Bacon Jam Burger & Butter Pecan Shake

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // PLANO, Texas – MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is also bringing back two fan favorite menu items for a limited time: the craveable Hot Bacon Jam Burger and the indulgent Butter Pecan Shake, which launch on September 1.

“We know our fans love a great seasonal pairing, and we hope this lineup keeps them coming back for more,” said Michael Meche, President of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “The return of our fan-favorite Hot Bacon Jam Burger alongside the Butter Pecan Shake brings together bold, craveable flavor and cozy fall indulgence. Whether you're in the mood for something sweet, savory, or both, we’ve crafted the perfect pairing to celebrate the season.”

The Hot Bacon Jam Burger is a bold, seasonal creation that brings the perfect flavor face-off to every bite. Crafted with juicy, Certified Angus Beef® smashed with grilled jalapeños, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and finished with a rich hot bacon jam spread. Available for a limited time, this item offers the savory flavor profile burger lovers crave, but with a kick.

The Butter Pecan Shake is an indulgent complement to the fiery flavors of the Hot Bacon Jam burger, blending velvety butter pecan flavor with real ice cream and a crumbled graham cracker topping for the ultimate sweet treat. Together, they make the ultimate duo—sweet, smoky, satisfying, and only here for a limited time.

Both the Hot Bacon Jam Burger and Butter Pecan Shake are available starting September 1.

