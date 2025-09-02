Domino's® Introduces Two New Delectable Flavors of Bread Bites

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 2, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Domino's Pizza Inc. is bringing more oven-baked deliciousness to its customers by launching two new Bread Bite flavors: Cinnamon and Garlic.

Cinnamon and Garlic Bread Bites join Domino's Parmesan Bread Bites, adding even more mouthwatering options for customers to enjoy. Domino's oven-baked Bread Bites are handmade from fresh buttery-tasting dough. Garlic Bread Bites are drizzled with garlic seasoning, while the Cinnamon Bread Bites come topped with a perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar – complete with a Sweet Icing Dip Cup.

"Domino's Bread Bites are one of our most delectable, signature products," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "They're the perfect poppable side item to eat on the go or to share with family and friends on pizza night. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, all three flavors are irresistibly delicious!"

Parmesan, Cinnamon, and Garlic Bread Bites come in orders of 16 or 32. The 32-piece orders of Bread Bites are included in Domino's Mix & Match Deal, in which customers can choose any two or more menu items from within the offer for $6.99* each.

