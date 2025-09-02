Free Car Washes at Allendale Tommy’s Express

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express welcomes the community on Wednesday, September 3, to celebrate the opening of its newest location in Allendale, Michigan. To mark the occasion, guests are invited to enjoy a free car wash on Wednesday, through Friday, September 5.

Tommy’s Express locations are thoughtfully designed from the ground up with sustainability and customer experience in mind. Built using recycled materials and featuring signature floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof, each site offers a bright, modern environment that turns a routine car wash into an inviting and enjoyable experience. The new state-of-the-art facility in Allendale includes premium amenities, such as complimentary floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations, to ensure every part of your vehicle is spotless.

Guests can also sign up for the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership through the Tommy’s Express app, offering convenience, value, and quick service. Using advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy smooth automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages designed to fit various needs and budgets.

