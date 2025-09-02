Vitality Bowls Revolutionizes Healthy, Clean Eating in Stamford with Grand Opening of New Superfood Café

September 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // STAMFORD, Conn. – Vitality Bowls announced the exciting debut of its newest café in Stamford on September 12. Spearheaded by local resident and entrepreneur Gabriela Neblock, the new location will serve as the go-to destination for quick and healthy meals made with clean, high-quality ingredients.

To celebrate the grand opening, Vitality Bowls in Stamford will be offering exclusive deals to guests, including Buy One Get One FREE on all açaí bowls on opening day, September 12, and Buy One Get One 50% off on any menu item on September 13-14.

“As the first Vitality Bowls to debut in Connecticut, we’re incredibly excited to bring something truly special to the local community,” said Neblock. “This café is more than just a place to grab a bite—it’s where you’ll find delicious food you can feel good about. Every bowl, smoothie, and bite is made fresh with real, nutrient-packed ingredients, and we never use any fillers like ice or frozen yogurt. Vitality Bowls is redefining what it means to eat well on the go, and I’m proud to lead that movement right here in Stamford.”

Vitality Bowls has pioneered healthy food with its dynamic cafés and unique offerings. The menu showcases an array of superfoods, delivering not just meals but a commitment to nutritional value. From signature bowls like the Superfood Bowl—made with organic acai, pitaya, almond milk, organic granola, cacao nibs and goji berries—to hearty crowd favorites like the Chimichurri Steak Wrap—an enticing blend of super greens, grass-fed sous-vide steak, grains, radishes and more, wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla—each item aligns with the brand’s mission help guests feel 100% energized and 100% revitalized.

“We’re excited to expand into Connecticut and meet the growing demand for clean, healthy eating in the local community,” said Tara Gilad, Co-Founder and President of Vitality Bowls. “Gabriela brings the operational experience, local connections and passion for hospitality that we look for in franchise owners. Her passion for health and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the Stamford community embraces our superfood offerings.”

SOURCE Vitality Bowls

