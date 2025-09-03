Goldfish Swim School Inks Deal to Expand La Footprint With 7 New Locations

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // TROY, Mich. — Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC has signed an agreement to grow the brand in Southern California with franchise group GSS Los Angeles, LLC, led by local entrepreneurs Jason Adler and Alex Wang.

The duo plans to bring seven new swim schools across Los Angeles over the next several years, with the first one anticipated to open in late 2026.

Adler and Wang both come from backgrounds in investment management and live in Los Angeles, where they are raising their families. Recognizing the need for greater swim safety resources in their community, they were inspired to bring Goldfish Swim School to the market.

“As fathers of children, my business partner Jason and I were drawn to the opportunity to bring quality swim instruction to families in a growing area,” said Wang. “We look forward to expanding the brand in Southern California.”

Each location will feature a shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents and a tropical-themed facility designed to provide a comfortable and enjoyable experience for kids and parents alike. With Goldfish Swim School’s curriculum, children will be able to develop essential swim skills, build confidence and have fun in the water.

“We are pleased to welcome Alex and Jason into the Goldfish Swim School family, and we know their passion and commitment to water safety make them ideal school owners,” said Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School CEO and Co-Founder. “Their dedication will lead the way as they educate children how to be safer in and around the water throughout Los Angeles.”

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction for infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. Each school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water through play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Each school’s focus and main priority is always the same — educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

