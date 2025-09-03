JINYA Ramen Bar Welcomes Fall With September Chef’s Specials

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – JINYA Ramen Bar is ushering in the fall season with its September Chef’s Specials, available now for a limited time at participating locations.

Starting Sept. 1, this month’s exclusive offerings highlight both traditional Japanese flavors and creative twists on comfort food favorites:

Unagi Inari-Sushi – Grilled eel paired with shredded egg crepes and cucumber sunomono, topped with sesame seeds and served in pockets of deep-fried tofu simmered in a sweet and savory broth, filled with sushi rice.

Creamy Classic Tori-Paitan – A rich chicken broth ramen topped with chicken chashu, dehydrated tomato, enoki mushroom tempura, seared corn rib, spinach, butter and chili thread, paired with thick noodles.

“Our Chef’s Specials are an opportunity to showcase both the authenticity and innovation that make JINYA unique,” said Tomo Takahashi, founder and CEO of JINYA Holdings Inc. “For September, we’re introducing dishes that balance bold flavors and textures — perfect for the start of fall.”

This year also marks JINYA’s 15th anniversary, a celebration of loyal customers, passionate team members and the communities that have embraced the brand. To honor the milestone, JINYA is spotlighting exclusive menu creations through its seasonal Chef’s Specials, while also rolling out anniversary initiatives for loyalty members. These include special offers, collaborations and giveaways throughout the year. The celebration will peak at the end of the year with a grand prize trip for two to Tokyo, complete with a VIP tour of a Sapporo Brewery.

