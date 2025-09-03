PrimoHoagies Coming Soon to Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2025 // GLOBE NEWSWIRE // -- PrimoHoagies has been serving quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on seeded bread. What started as a neighborhood staple in South Philadelphia has grown into a beloved brand — and this fall, Charlotte will get to taste the Primo difference.

The new location, situated right outside the Charlotte Premium Outlets, will bring Italian speciality sandwiches to the Charlotte community. Known for generous portions, unmatched quality, and a menu rooted in tradition, PrimoHoagies is excited to introduce Charlotte residents and visitors to its hoagies.

While the grand opening date is still being finalized, guests can expect the same sandwiches that have made PrimoHoagies a household name. As part of the celebration, the first 100 customers in line on opening day will each receive a free Primo-size hoagie, continuing a signature tradition at every new PrimoHoagies location.

SOURCE PrimoHoagies

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.