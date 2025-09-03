Round Table Pizza Slices Up Extra Cheesy Deal for National Cheese Pizza Day

September 03, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Round Table Pizza is giving another reason for its loyal fans to cheese big. Starting on National Cheese Pizza Day, Sept. 5, through Sept. 8, Royal Rewards Members can dig into a cheesy good deal – a $5 personal cheese pizza with any purchase valid at participating locations.

“We continually look for ways to show our gratitude for our members’ commitment to the brand,” said Jillian Bowman, Brand Marketing Manager at Round Table Pizza. “Nothing beats a classic cheese pizza—especially one made with our gold-standard ingredients, including our signature three-cheese blend. That’s why we’re turning National Cheese Pizza Day into a four-day celebration for our most dedicated fans.”

As Round Table Pizza celebrates all pizzas, the chain is also dishing out an offer for all fans for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Sept. 20. From Sept. 19 through Sept. 21 at participating locations, guests can land a large Double Play Pizza, featuring both classic and mini pepperoni, for $21.99.

SOURCE FAT Brands

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.