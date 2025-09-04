Eggs Up Grill Named on Franchise Business Review's List

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C., – Eggs Up Grill announced today its inclusion in Franchise Business Review’s list of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2025.

Eggs Up Grill earned its place on the list based on independent survey data gathered from 35,000 franchisees across 365 brands in diverse industries. The company’s operators rated the brand for training and support, operational systems, financial opportunity and overall satisfaction.

“Most franchises take years of dedication before they take off", said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "But if you research your options, you increase your chances of building meaningful wealth over time.”

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill

