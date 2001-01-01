Eggs Up Grill Franchise Opportunity

Ranked the #1 Breakfast Franchise, Eggs Up Grill is uniquely positioned in the white-hot better breakfast category. With rapid development underway, there are still open territories, enormous category space, and the ability to diversify your portfolio. Eggs Up Grill is ready to make you smile just like we do with our guests.

Many factors have made Eggs Up Grill a neighborhood breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant for more than 25 years. The Brand's focus on serving as a friendly locale for the community means that from the moment guests enter, they experience warm, attentive service by team members. The full menu is served from open to close and features made-to-order, All-American breakfast and lunch options. Additionally, Eggs Up Grill offers to-go, delivery, and catering options providing additional revenue streams for franchise partners.

Eggs Up Grill has experienced record-breaking sales and rapid growth, approaching 200 restaurants open, under development, or committed to future development. We have exceptional training, a fully defined supply chain, active field support, and potent margin tools. Our single-daypart model supports effective ownership and management routines.

Why Choose Eggs Up Grill?

Now, more than ever, Egg Up Grill is the right brand for franchising in the restaurant segment. From its magnetic guest appeal to community-centric culture to compelling economics, there are many reasons why current owners have chosen to franchise with Eggs Up Grill--and why Eggs Up Grill was recently ranked as the no. 1 breakfast franchise by Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for three year a row. Eggs Up Grill boasts strong AUVs and an easily scalable business model. The average annual unit volume (AUV) for 2022 exceeded $1.149 million with the top 50 percent of restaurants reporting sales averaging more than $1.375M.*

Eggs Up Grill's unique daypart focus attracts business-minded investors looking to add a brand with a proven model to their portfolios and doesn't require franchisees to have prior restaurant experience. Once they get into the brand, franchisees see firsthand the scalability of the concept, with more than 50 percent of franchisees having reinvested into the brand over the last few years and many with signed agreements for additional new restaurants.

Eggs Up Grill's inviting atmosphere, product and community feel keeps team members rewarded and happy. The 6am-2pm hours of operation provide an advantage with hiring and retention, often attracting a more family-oriented, responsible team member. Servers and cooks often work with the brand for more than a decade--that's not an accident.

Training & Support

The only company-owned restaurant out of the brand's 70-plus locations is also home to the brand's Training Center and Innovation Lab. The restaurant features a meeting room and training kitchen, providing franchisees with the space they need to get hands-on experience with the brand before opening and operating their restaurants. The training programs instill the importance of community connections, warm, friendly, and attentive service, and our goal to always make guests feel right at home.

Our operations team leads training for kitchen operations, food safety controls, operational best practices, local and brand marketing, financial performance tools, and much more. The one-on-one support for franchisees continues through to the restaurant's opening--and beyond. All of this is coordinated day to day through experienced, field-based Franchise Business Consultants and supported by the brand's leadership team.

Real Estate

We are targeting high-growth suburbs, exurbs and "hometowns" with trade areas that feature a minimum three-mile population density of 20,000 or greater. We have flexible real estate options with no ground-up build required. We occupy anchored centers with an emphasis on proximity to neighborhoods and schools. We have converted second-generation restaurants including Pizza Huts.

Ideal Candidate

Our mission is to partner with strong franchisees who always offer Eggs Up Grill guests warm, friendly service, along with fresh, made-to-order food at a reasonable price point, all in a neighborhood setting.

The ideal franchisee for an Eggs Up Grill is very engaged and hands-on in their business and in their local community. Eggs Up Grill franchise owners are hospitality-minded and guest-centered, high energy and forward-thinking, with a passion for results and an eagerness to drive growth.

Half of our franchisees had no prior restaurant experience. Many owners are first-time business owners. Successful ownership models include owner-operator or engaged multi-unit owner. We are also seeking existing franchisees who are interested in expanding their portfolios.