Fazoli’s Takes a Bite Out of National Cheese Pizza Day with Limited Time Offer

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES –– Fazoli’s is slicing up an irresistible offer this year in honor of National Cheese Pizza Day. From Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, fans can enjoy a Whole Cheese Pizza and 8 of Fazoli’s fan-favorite Garlic Breadsticks for just $9.99, in-store and online. To make things even cheesier, Fazoli’s has also debuted their all-new pizza crust at participating locations – a flavorful introduction crafted to make every slice even more satisfying.

“We wanted to make National Cheese Pizza Day a holiday worth celebrating by giving our fans even more unmatched flavor at a price that’s hard to beat,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “With our new, reimagined pizza crust, Fazoli’s has taken National Pizza Day to the next level, guaranteed to have our guests reaching for the last slice.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited, signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

