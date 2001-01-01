Fazoli's Restaurants Franchise Opportunity

Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli's prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts - along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.

The Italian chain pioneered service-after-the-sale in the QSR industry before the true establishment of the fast-casual segment, providing guest with an elevated dining experience that includes real plateware, silverware and tableside grated parmesan - differentiating Fazoli's from the competition in the QSR segment.

