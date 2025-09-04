Potbelly Swirls Cinnamon Churro Shake Back onto the Menu for a Limited Time Only

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO – Potbelly is kicking off September with a sweet comeback. Returning by popular demand, the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop is serving up its hand-dipped, craveable Cinnamon Churro Shake nationwide for a limited time while supplies last.

Available September 8, the Cinnamon Churro Shake is a creamy blend of smooth vanilla ice cream, cold milk and a swirl of warm cinnamon flavor that captures the magic of the classic churro dessert. The ultimate sweet sidekick, a Potbelly signature shortbread cookie on the straw, finishes off this delightfully delicious shake.

“Cinnamon churro is a favorite crave, and our fans have made it clear they can’t get enough,” said Eric Chenel, Director of Consumer Insights and Innovation at Potbelly. “The Cinnamon Churro Shake is the perfect way to enjoy a late-summer treat. But just like summer, it’s here for a limited time to brighten your day!”

The Cinnamon Churro Shake joins classics like the Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Oreo, Cold Brew, and Banana Pudding Shakes. While available, fans can purchase the Cinnamon Churro Shake in-shop and through the Potbelly App.

SOURCE Potbelly

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.