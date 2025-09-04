Tommy’s Express Celebrating Member Appreciation Week

September 04, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express is celebrating all TommyClub® members from September 8 through September 12. As a thank you, members will receive a different perk or offer each day of the week.

Guests can sign up for unlimited or pay-per-wash memberships through the Tommys Express TommyClub® offering convenience, value, and quick service. Using advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy smooth automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages designed to meet various needs and budgets.

All Tommy’s Express locations are built using recycled materials and featuring signature floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof, each site offers a bright, modern environment that turns a routine car wash into an inviting and enjoyable experience.

SOURCE Tommy’s Express

