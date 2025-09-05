Pizza Factory Opening Latest Location in Woodland, California

September 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // WOODLAND, Calif. – Pizza Factory announced today that a local development group is expanding the brand with it’s latest location in Woodland, California. The new restaurant is expected to open this November in the Westgate Shopping Center.

The new Woodland Pizza Factory is owned and operated by Green Elephant Ventures LLC, a local business group dedicated to building community-focused dining experiences. With a commitment to creating a welcoming environment for families and friends, the ownership team is eager to introduce Pizza Factory’s menu and culture to the neighborhood.

“Woodland is an exciting new market for Pizza Factory,” said Lisa Roscoe, CEO of Pizza Factory. “Welcoming Green Elephant Ventures to our franchise family is a natural fit, and we look forward to seeing them carry on our tradition of great food and strong community connections. We’re confident that this location will become a favorite gathering place for Woodland friends and families.”

The restaurant will feature Pizza Factory’s full menu of fresh, never-frozen hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, wings, sandwiches, and salads. In addition to dine-in service, the Woodland location will also offer delivery, carryout and catering options, providing a convenient choice for everything from family dinners to community events.

