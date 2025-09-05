Slim Chickens Expands Alabama Presence with Phenix City Opening

September 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of its newest location in Phenix City, Alabama. The opening is led Slims Southern Boys, marking the group’s first Slim Chickens opening.

Slims Southern Boys is a family-owned group with deep roots in the restaurant industry. Led by Johnny Griggs, his brother, and two cousins, the group brings more than 35 years of experience operating in the Alabama and Georgia markets.

“We’re proud to celebrate the opening of an Alabama location,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “The Slim Southern Boys embody our commitment to quality and hospitality, and we’re thrilled to see them share our craveable chicken and genuine Southern warmth with even more communities across Alabama and Georgia.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

