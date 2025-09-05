Slim Chickens Grows University Footprint with Creighton Opening

September 05, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. — Slim Chickens announced today the opening of its newest location at Creighton University’s campus, located in the Skutt Student Center. The space, known as “the living room of campus,” is a place for studying, socializing, and campus events. The opening is in partnership with Sodexo Foods.

“University openings like Creighton represent a meaningful step for Slim Chickens as we continue to diversify our development strategy,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development at Slim Chickens. “Nontraditional venues, from campuses to airports, prove the versatility of our model. Partnering with Sodexo Foods at Creighton brings our signature Southern hospitality and high-quality chicken to students and faculty and showcases how Slim Chickens can thrive in unique, high-traffic environments that build long-term brand loyalty.”

The brand prides itself on its cooked-to-order food and devoted fanbase, also known as “Slimthusiasts.” Slim Chickens has distinguished itself in the “better-chicken” segment by offering high-quality food and 14 house dipping sauces, allowing customers to enjoy a different flavor profile with each visit. Its menu is broader than many in the segment, offering chicken tenders, salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique side items. Fans also resonate with the Southern contemporary look and feel, as well as the open and inviting layout of Slim Chickens restaurants, which speak to the hospitality mindset that anchors the brand.

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.