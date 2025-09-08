Eggs Up Grill Now Open in Kingsport

September 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C., – Eggs Up Grill today opened in Kingsport, Tennessee, its 100th restaurant. Owned and operated by local franchisee Ken Bates and his son, Ethan, the new location will bring fresh-made breakfast, brunch and lunch to the community seven days a week.

The new Kingsport restaurant is the Bates family’s third Eggs Up Grill, joining two locations in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee and Virginia, with three additional restaurants planned for the region. A Kingsport native and 36-year restaurant veteran, Bates previously owned multiple Little Caesars locations before joining the Eggs Up Grill brand.

“This is more than just another opening. Kingsport is home to Eggs Up Grill’s 100th restaurant, and we’re incredibly proud to bring that milestone to East Tennessee,” said Ken Bates, owner of Eggs Up Grill Kingsport. “This brand has given our family the opportunity to build something lasting together, and we look forward to serving this community with great food and friendly hospitality.”

To celebrate the milestone, Eggs Up Grill Kingsport is hosting a week of grand opening specials and giveaways beginning Monday, September 29. Each day will feature a different promotion, from $8 classics and free coffee to $5 mimosas, capped off by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Kingsport Chamber on Thursday, October 2, at 10 a.m. Media, influencers and community leaders are invited to attend the Oct. 2 event, which will also feature complimentary menu sampling and coffee tastings from Eggs Up Grill.

A schedule of grand opening events is as follows:

Mon., Sept. 29 – $8 Classic All Day

Tues., Sept. 30 – Free Coffee with purchase

Wed., Oct. 1 – Free three-count Donut with purchase

Thurs., Oct. 2 – Ribbon Cutting at 10 a.m. with Chamber; $9.99 Burger, Side & Beverage Special; Menu Sampling; Coffee Tastings with Royal Cup

Fri., Oct. 3 – $5 Mimosas All Day

The Kingsport restaurant will also be the first franchise to unveil Eggs Up Grill’s refreshed logo and debut its next‑generation prototype design, featuring enhanced seating, improved layout and a kitchen platform built to increase efficiency and elevate the guest experience.

“Opening in Kingsport is a proud moment for our brand and for the Bates family,” said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. “Ken and his team exemplify the kind of franchise partners who make this concept so special”

