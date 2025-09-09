Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Expands into Missouri

September 09, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has officially opened its first Missouri location in Dardenne Prairie, just 40 minutes west of St. Louis.

The new shop features a full menu of fan-favorite food items, new cold brews and premium coffee, including the brand’s newest protein coffee line.

Franchise owner Howard Sparks is leading a close-knit team which includes his wife Brandy, brother Michael, sister Tabitha and her husband Marty Carter, and longtime friends Pete and Paige Hargis—to bring the Beans & Brews brand to the Show Me State for the first time.

“We’re very excited to bring this quality coffee to Missouri,” said Sparks. “For us, this is more than great coffee. Beans & Brews is known for being a welcoming and inviting coffeehouse, and we’re thrilled to create a coffeehouse community in the St. Louis area.”

“We’re proud to welcome Howard and his team to our growing franchise family,” said Doug Willmarth, CEO of Beans & Brews Coffeehouse. “Howard’s passion for quality, service, and community makes him a great fit for leading the way in Missouri.”

